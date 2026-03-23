Sample chapter of How I Accelerated My Learning Effortlessly for a Happier Life

During the early stages of my doctoral studies in the 1990s, I found myself in a state that I can now describe with more precision than I could at the time. I was not lacking discipline, curiosity, or intellectual capacity.

On the contrary, I was deeply engaged, highly motivated, and immersed in a rapidly expanding body of knowledge in academia and the corporate world.

Yet despite this engagement, my learning became increasingly inefficient, fragmented, and mentally exhausting. My health was also declining due to elevated cortisol in my bloodstream.

The experience felt paradoxical. The more I learned, the less clarity I seemed to gain. Information accumulated, yet understanding did not deepen at the same pace. I got frustrated and disappointed, blaming myself as a person with learning difficulties.

My attention became unstable, my thinking less coherent, and my sense of direction increasingly diffuse. What I interpreted then as a personal limitation, I now recognize as a systemic overload of cognitive processes operating without coordination.

At that time, I lacked the conceptual language to explain what I was experiencing. I did not yet understand cognitive load as a measurable and manageable construct.

Nor did I recognize that unresolved tasks, heightened by what is now called the Zeigarnik effect, were occupying cognitive bandwidth and fragmenting my attention. My mind remained persistently engaged, even during rest, creating a background noise that reduced both clarity and efficiency.

It was during this period that I began working closely with a thesis supervisor and mentor whom I will refer to as Dr. Wise. His role extended far beyond academic supervision.

He observed patterns in my thinking and working habits that I could not yet see in myself. Rather than offering more information or additional techniques, he introduced a shift in perspective that would gradually alter how I approached learning.