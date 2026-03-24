The Brain as a Metabolically Demanding System

As I mentioned before, because of its importance for superlearning, the human brain accounts for approximately 2% of body weight yet consumes close to 20% of total energy. This disproportionate demand reflects its ongoing activity, including the maintenance of ionic gradients, synaptic transmission, and neural plasticity.

From a neurobiological perspective, cognitive performance depends on a steady supply of glucose or ketone bodies, efficient mitochondrial function, and adequate micronutrient availability. These factors influence neurotransmitter synthesis, myelination, synaptic plasticity, and the balance of inflammation.

When these inputs remain stable, the brain maintains what I describe as signal clarity. Neural communication becomes efficient, memory consolidation strengthens, and attention stabilizes. When deficiencies or imbalances emerge, this clarity is gradually replaced by noise, reflected in fatigue, reduced focus, and impaired learning.

This principle is central to my work on cellular intelligence. Neurons do not operate in isolation. Their function reflects the quality of energy production, molecular signaling, and environmental inputs they receive.

Purpose of this Chapter

In this chapter of How I Accelerated My Learning Effortlessly for a Happier Life, inspired by a recent study, I discuss how dietary patterns influence cognitive function, particularly in the context of aging and long-term brain health, using one of the components of my SMART MIND Loop™: Neuronutrition

My intention is to clarify how nutritional adequacy, metabolic stability, and micronutrient balance shape the brain’s and nervous system’s ability to learn, adapt, and maintain function over time. I don’t promote or criticize any specific diet, as my focus is on nutritional biochemistry.

I also introduce recent large-scale research exploring associations between vegetarian dietary patterns and cognitive outcomes in older adults. These findings offer an opportunity to reflect more deeply on how dietary restriction, when not carefully managed, may influence neurobiology. At the same time, they remind us that the relationship between diet and cognition is complex, multifactorial, and highly individualized.

As you read this chapter, I invite you to shift focus from labels such as “vegetarian”, “omnivorous,” or “carnivorous” toward a more fundamental question: Does the diet naturally support the brain’s structural, metabolic, and neurochemical needs across the lifespan using the principles of nutritional biochemistry?

Insights from a Recent Study on Cognitive Decline