Using the Subconscious Smartly to Manifest What We Truly Need Based on Maslow’s Hierarchy
Weak Wants and Strong Needs Follow Different Laws in the Whole Brain Architecture and the Labyrinth of the Subconscious Mind
Why the Brain Honors Needs Over Wants And How the Subconscious Decides What Truly Matters
Once, I asked my mentor why I could not achieve a goal I wanted so intensely. He paused and asked, “Did you really need it?” That question opened my eyes. It changed how I manifest, shi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Superlearning with SMART MIND Loop™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.