Sample chapter of my book, How I Accelerated My Learning Effortlessly for a Happier Life,

I created the image as an artifact of this chapter in my upcoming book How I Accelerated My Learning Effortlessly for a Happier Life

When Learning Requires Letting Go Before Moving Forward

In this chapter of How I Accelerated My Learning Effortlessly for a Happier Life, I will introduce a set of psychological assumptions that I have repeatedly observed among learners across different environments, including my younger self.

These assumptions are rarely questioned because they are absorbed early in life through education systems, cultural norms, and professional expectations.

Over time, I realized that some key learning challenges do not originate from a lack of ability or effort. They emerge from beliefs that shape how we approach learning, success, and personal growth.

Some of these beliefs might appear useful on the surface, yet they might gradually limit curiosity, long-term development, and cognitive resilience.

Through decades of recorded observation, teaching at the tertiary level, and personal learning experiences, I found that meaningful progress usually begins with unlearning, subtracting non-useful things from the memory by weakening the associated neural pathways.

This process requires examining familiar ideas with care, curiosity, and an open mind, understanding their origins, and replacing them with new perspectives that better reflect how the brain and mind actually function.

Once new knowledge becomes available and functions well, the undesirable ones gradually fade away, although they never get erased from memories. They just integrate into more functional and useful knowledge and experiences. This reflects the lifelong power of neuroplasticity.

Although the items I discussed in this chapter have strong scholarly backing in the educational and pscyhology literature, I refrained from going into too much scientific or technical detail to keep this chapter useful and easy to understand for a broad audience in eight short sections.

My goal in this chapter is to offer valuable perspectives, principles, and practical tips for unlearning what’s useless and learning what’s useful, aligned with our personal and professional goals.

Part 1: The Cost of Confusing Success with Sacrifice