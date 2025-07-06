Superlearning with SMART MIND Loop™

Fran Johns
13h

Fascinating. At 92 I'm still learning -- and as you point out there's always more to learn.

Dr. Bronce Rice
10h

Dr Yildiz - Thank you for sharing a part of your ongoing learning journey with the Substack community and how you help others do someting similar for their own ongong growth and maturation. Such an important part of life, perhaps even the biggest. I love how you highlight aspects of emotional processing, curiosity, and reflection and then tie them to feeling safe, supported and connected to a sense of meaning.

I'm amazed at all you're doing and how you also help others along the way.

