12 Steps to Skyrocket Working Memory
After studying human and artificial memories for a long time, I gained insights into improving our working memories.
1 hr ago
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Real Reasons Learning Feels Harder Than It Should
Why Your Brain Might Be Fine, But Something Is Blocking the Signal: Before You Blame Yourself, Read This Map of What Might Be in the Way of Your…
2 hrs ago
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
What Is Superlearning & Not and Why I Believe Everyone Can Be a Superlearner
Superlearning or accelerated learning is not an exclusive skill reserved for gifted individuals or academic elites. It is a natural potential we all…
20 hrs ago
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
12
4
Here’s How These 7 Nutrients Can Enhance Cognitive Health and Learning Performance.
Review of essential micronutrients with beneficial effects on cognitive health for the aging population based on personal experience
22 hrs ago
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
How to Slow Down Subjective and Objective Cognitive Decline
Better cognitive function, health, and performance for the aging population with proactive lifestyle changes
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
7
Here’s How to Make the Nervous System More Flexible and Functional.
Practical ways to promote neural plasticity, modulation, integration, coordination, and regulation to lower the risks of neurological disorders.
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
8
Here’s Why I Believe Anyone Can Be a Polymath and 3 Tips to Become One
It is not exclusive to elitists to become polymaths, and there is no reason to conceal this valuable ability to demonstrate knowledge, curiosity, and…
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
7
How to Learn Quickly and Disseminate Knowledge Skillfully
Summary of my eight-step accelerated learning and sharing method at a high level for lifelong learners and writers
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
7
The Brain Needs 3 Types of Nutrition
Brain Health and Cognitive Function
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
8
The Brain Needs 3 Types of Rest
Like muscles, neurons, dendrites, and axons need intentional rest to survive, grow, function optimally, and rejuvenate the mind.
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
7
The Brain Needs 4 Types of Workouts
Cognitive Health and Neurofitness
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
8
I Train My Brain Daily As the Best Investment for My Cognitive Performance and Mental Health
The impact of daily brain training on developing cognitive reserves and gaining mental resilience
Jul 5
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
9
