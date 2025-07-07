Superlearning with SMART MIND Loop™

12 Steps to Skyrocket Working Memory
After studying human and artificial memories for a long time, I gained insights into improving our working memories.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Real Reasons Learning Feels Harder Than It Should
Why Your Brain Might Be Fine, But Something Is Blocking the Signal: Before You Blame Yourself, Read This Map of What Might Be in the Way of Your…
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
What Is Superlearning & Not and Why I Believe Everyone Can Be a Superlearner
Superlearning or accelerated learning is not an exclusive skill reserved for gifted individuals or academic elites. It is a natural potential we all…
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
4
Here’s How These 7 Nutrients Can Enhance Cognitive Health and Learning Performance.
Review of essential micronutrients with beneficial effects on cognitive health for the aging population based on personal experience
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
How to Slow Down Subjective and Objective Cognitive Decline
Better cognitive function, health, and performance for the aging population with proactive lifestyle changes
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Here’s How to Make the Nervous System More Flexible and Functional.
Practical ways to promote neural plasticity, modulation, integration, coordination, and regulation to lower the risks of neurological disorders.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Here’s Why I Believe Anyone Can Be a Polymath and 3 Tips to Become One
It is not exclusive to elitists to become polymaths, and there is no reason to conceal this valuable ability to demonstrate knowledge, curiosity, and…
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
How to Learn Quickly and Disseminate Knowledge Skillfully
Summary of my eight-step accelerated learning and sharing method at a high level for lifelong learners and writers
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Brain Needs 3 Types of Nutrition
Brain Health and Cognitive Function
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Brain Needs 3 Types of Rest
Like muscles, neurons, dendrites, and axons need intentional rest to survive, grow, function optimally, and rejuvenate the mind.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Brain Needs 4 Types of Workouts
Cognitive Health and Neurofitness
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
I Train My Brain Daily As the Best Investment for My Cognitive Performance and Mental Health
The impact of daily brain training on developing cognitive reserves and gaining mental resilience
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
